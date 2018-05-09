Ten month sentence for damaging wing mirror

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months at Dundalk District Court last week for damaging a car wing mirror.

Judge John Coughlan imposed the jail term after he was told Kenneth Mulligan of St Oliver’s Park, Kilsaran had not cooperated with the Probation Service to its ‘full satisfaction’.

The father of two was before the court in relation to two public order offences on Park Street on the fifth of March last, as well as trespass at St Oliver’s Park, Kilsaran and causing criminal damage to a wing mirror on the 17th of February last year.

His case had previously been adjourned for the preparation of a Probation report.

However, the Defence solicitor told the court on Wednesday last that his client’s cooperation was not to the full satisfaction of the Probation Service, which was seeking a further adjournment of three months. He stressed that the 36 year old is keen to engage, and the solicitor urged the court to give Kenneth Mulligan the opportunity to do so.

However, Judge Coughlan imposed a 10 month sentence for the criminal damage offence and marked the other charges taken into consideration.

The Defence solicitor referred to the probation report, which he said details his client’s history of addiction to alcohol, which he has dealt with.

Judge Coughlan did not change his order but said the accused could appeal by lodging €300 in cash. The appeal was subsequently lodged.