Shopkeeper assaulted by suspected thief on Quay Street

PUBLIC DISORDER

12 people were arrested in Dundalk on public order offences last week. The majority of arrests (nine) were made between Saturday May 5th and Monday May 7th.

SHOP ASSAULT

Gardai are asking the public for assistance in finding a man who assaulted a shopkeeper at a premises at Quay Street last weekend.

The incident happened at 6.10pm on Saturday May 6th when a man suspected of theft from the shop was approached by the shopkeeper outside the premises.

He assaulted the shopkeeper when approached. The male was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

WOMAN ASSAULTED

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating after a woman was the victim of a minor assualt on Francis Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened as the woman was waiting for a taxi at 2.45am.

Investigating Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

MAN HOSPITALISED

One man was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda in the early hours of Sunday morning after an attack on the Castle Road.

Gardai attended the scene at 4.30am after reports of a number of men involved in a brawl.

One male was found injured at the scene. His injuries were not serious.

DUNDALK BURGLARIES

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating two separate burglaries that took place in Pearse Park and on Mount Avenue on May 1st last.

A Playstation video games console and a large amount of coins were taken in the Pearse Park break-in.

Entry was gained through a backroom window between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Meanwhile at Mount Avenue, a home was ransacked between 8.30am and 6pm last Tuesday.



CHURCH BREAK-IN

A candelabra was stolen from St Mary’s Church in Ravensdale on Sunday afternoon. The sacristry door was forced upon during the break-in but the item was later recovered.