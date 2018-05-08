Big rise in Dundalk assault figures this year

The number of assaults perpetrated in Dundalk has risen by 55% in the year-to-date, compared to figures for last year.

Gardai in the Dundalk district have received reports of 42 assaults causing harm since January 1st this year, compared to just 27 for the same period last year. Minor assault cases have seen a minimal rise, going from 59 to 60 for the same period.

The figures were laid bare at the latest Local Policing Committee meeting held in the town last week.

Public order offences have risen by 17% in that time, while the number of ASBO cases have shot up by an extraordinary 900%. However, statistics show the increase was from zero to nine.

Other major points of note in the latest statistics from An Garda Siochana show that the number of instances of theft from motor vehicles dropped by 31% - from 75 to 57 this year.

Theft from shops and other locations rose by 7% and 19% respectively while there was a 22% drop in sexual offences and a slight increase in domestic incidents.

Drug figures show that the number of possession cases rose by 75% in 2018 compared to last year but the sale and/or supply offences fell by the same figure.

The murder of Yosuke Sasaki in Dundalk in January remains the only homicide to be perpetrated in the Dundalk Gardai district this year.

Robberies in Dundalk rose from five in the first four months of last year to eight so far in 2018, while there was a slight decrease in burglaries.