Gardai left ‘disappointed’ by weekend drink driving

Gardai in Dundalk have urged locals never to even consider drinking and driving - after 10 people were arrested over the course of the May bank holiday weekend.

The arrests were made between Thursday and Monday as Gardai continued to crack down on the number of people drink driving, a concern especially prevalent on bank holiday weekends and during holiday periods.

“There is increased enforcement but it is very disappointing to see there are still people out there taking the chance,” a Garda spokesperson told the Dundalk Democrat on Monday.

“It has very serious repercussions. We will continue to enforce it and we will be very active.

“People can expect the detection rate to rise.”

Last week, the Garda Commissioner appointed an additional 87 Garda officers to Roads Policing Units across the country. A further 63 Gardaí will be appointed in October 2018. In Louth, five Gardai and one Sergeant have been appointed.