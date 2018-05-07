Deaths in Dundalk - Monday May 7th, 2018

The death has occurred of Nancy Byrne (née Hoey) of Castlering, Knockbridge

Reposing at her daughter Imelda Smyth’s residence, Channonrock, A91 VX78 from Monday, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nancy beloved mother of Imelda,much loved mother-in law of Gerard, grandchildren Arelene and Carron,sadly missed by brothers Anthony (Attie) and Pat, deeply regretted by relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in pease,

Family flowers only please.

House private Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Mae McNally (née O'Neill) of Meadowbank Hill, Ratoath, Meath / Beaumont, Dublin / Ardee

Peacefully on her 92nd birthday. Wife of the late Jim. Mae will be sadly missed by her children Liam, Mary, Ailish, Micheál and Shay, daughters-in-law Caroline, Orla and Bernadette, son-in-law John, grandchildren Julianne, Ciaran, Joseph, Tara, Eoin, Conor, Ross, Aaron and Jamie, great-grandchild Glenn, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Entaggart's Funeral Home, Ratoath from 5pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath followed by burial in St. Fintan's cemetery, Sutton.

The death has occurred of Dessie Murphy of Ashling Park, Cox`s Demesne, Dundalk

Suddenly but peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Kathleen, brother Declan, He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Helen (née McNulty), sons Thomas, Stephen and Alan, daughters in-law Caroline and Sarah, grand-sons Jordan, Jamie, Robert, Noah and Nathan, brothers Mickey, Jimmy and Pat, sister Ann Brady, brother in-law Mickey Brady, sisters in-law Imelda Cotter, Bernadette, Ann and Imelda Murphy, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Kathleen Noonan (née Gargan) of McCreanor's Terrace, Ardee

Sadly missed by her loving husband, Noel, her daughters Colette, Paula, Carmel, Therese, Angela and Maire, her sons Martin and Gerard, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildern and great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm untill 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to The Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice / Irish Cancer Society.

House private on Monday please.