COMPETITION
Want to win two tickets to see the Hardy Bucks in the Spirit Store?
The Dundalk Democrat has a pair of tickets to giveaway to one lucky winner
The Hardy Bucks are coming to the Spirit Store next week
Local connoisseurs of comedy are for the very first time to get the chance to see Hardy Bucks live in Dundalk - as the hilarious Irish rapscallions come to the Spirit Store next weekend.
Hardy Bucks will perform at the popular George's Quay venue on Saturday May 12th - and to celebrate, the Dundalk Democrat have a pair of tickets to giveaway to one lucky reader.
All you have to do is answer the following question.
What channel broadcasts The Hardy Bucks television show?
A - RTE 2
B - BBC 1
C - CHANNEL 4
Just e-mail your answer (along with your name and phone number) to editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie with 'Hardy Bucks comp' in the subject line.
The comedy group make their long-awaited Dundalk debut at the Spirit Store, having already taken Ireland by storm with their online web series, television series and feature film - The Hardy Bucks movie. That went onto be the most successful Irish film of 2013.
If you've already got your ticket, get ready to be jousted into a realm of outrageous humour wielded by the highest order of craic merchants on the Emerald Isle - and if you haven't, what are you waiting for? Enter our competition today.
The closing date for entries is Wednesday May 9th.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on