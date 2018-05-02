Water

Water supply disruption possible in Castlebellingham

Irish Water

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Water supply disruption possible in Castlebellingham

Water supply disruption possible in Castlebellingham

According to Irish Water there could be supply disruptions to Main Street, Castlebellingham and surrounding areas due to leak repair works tomorrow.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on 3 May.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU021055.