An Táin Arts Centre to host special screening of hit documentary Making the Grade

A popular new documentary, which features a Dundalk piano player, will be shown at a two special screenings in An Táin Arts Centre on June 2nd.

Making the Grade is a charming documentary film which follows the lives of 51 Irish people who are preparing for their Royal Irish Academy of Music piano examinations.

The film, which is directed by Ken Wardrop, examines the relationships between piano teachers and their students.

It features Dundalk woman Loyola Browne who has recently returned to piano lessons after a 35-year hiatus.

The film premiered in March at the prestigious South By Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas and made its Irish debut at the Dublin International Film Festival. It is now being shown in selected cinemas across Ireland.

It was also screen at An Tain Arts Centre on April 17th and will be shown again due to popular demand at 3pm and 8pm on June 2nd.

The film has received rave reviews since it's release with one reviewer calling it "truly life-affirming filmmaking".

At the Dundalk screening the director of An Táin Arts Centre Paul Hayes will interview the director of Making The Grade, Ken Wardrop.

Loyola Browne will also play a piece on the grand piano in the local arts centre.

To book see: www.antain.ie or call the box office on 0429332332

