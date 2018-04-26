Aldi, SuperValu and Lidl urgently recalling salads with bacon after listeria scares

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an urgent recall for four salads containing bacon sold in Aldi, Lidl and SuperValu stores across Louth, and the rest of Ireland.

The FSAI is warning that the bacon could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The Aldi salad

In severe cases this can lead to bacterial meningitis and death.

A statement on the FSAI's website said: "As a precautionary measure, Willowbrook Foods Newtownards Northern Ireland is initiating a recall of various salad products containing bacon, due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

"The implicated batches were sold in Aldi, Lidl and SuperValu stores.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in the stores which sold the affected batches advising customers not to eat these batches."

The products sell-by dates range from April 25 to April 29.

The affected products are as follows:

Warning symptoms of a Listeria infection include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhoea.

Symptoms can also include a headache, stiff neck, confusion and a loss of balance.

Convulsions could signify the bug has spread to your nervous system and you should seek emergency medical attention.

For more details see: https://www.fsai.ie/news_centre/food_alerts/willowbrook_foods.html