1,000 set for first Ardee Darkness Into Light walk

Over 1,000 people look set to take to the late night streets of Ardee next month as the Mid-Louth town prepares to host it's first Darkness Into Light event.

To date, well over 900 people have registered online or in person to take part in the annual walk to raise awareness about issues related to suicide. Organisers believe they will pass the 1,000 mark in the lead up to the walk.

The 2018 event will take place on May 12th at 4.15am in three different locations in Louth - Ardee, Dundalk and Drogheda. The Ardee walk will start and end at the Parish Centre on Hale Street - taking in Castleguard, the N33 Link Road and the town's main streets on the way.

Darkness Into Light is a global movement against suicide which saw over 180,000 people across Ireland walk until dawn to raise money for Pieta House in 2017.

The charity event sees participants walk or run a 5km route in order to raise awareness of issues such as suicide, self-harm, and stigma surrounding mental health issues. The early dawn represents hope and is symbolic of the work of Pieta House; bringing people from darkness back into the light.

(Pictured above are DiL committee members Michael Hughes, Pat McKeown, Caroline Matthews, Annie Haughey, Breege Conlon and Trudi McGuinness). Picture: Barry Landy

Huge numbers took part in Dundalk's first Darkness Into Light in 2017 and raised over €60,000.

Organisers in Ardee have been working tirelessly to prepare ahead of the first DiL event in Mid-Louth. Patrons are advised that they must register online before Friday May 4th to ensure they receive their own Darkness Into Light t-shirt.

It costs €25 per person to enter and you can do so at https://dil.pieta.ie/event-information/venues/register/ardee.