Maria Doyle selected to join Regional Health Forum

Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle has been selected to join the HSE's Regional Health Forum.

The Dundalk South councillor was nominated by party colleagues at last week’s Louth County Council meeting.

She will replace her fellow Fine Gael councillor Richie Culhane on the Dublin North East Regional Health Forum, after the Drogheda based councillor resigned from his role on the forum.

Councillor Doyle joins Green Party councillor Mark Dearey, Fianna Fail’s Tommy Byrne and Sinn Féin councillor Anne Campbell on the 29-person committee.

Like Doyle, Campbell was selected to join the forum earlier this year after the resignation of Cllr Tomas Sharkey.

A teacher at the CBS Primary School, Councillor Doyle was nominated for selection by Oliver Tully and seconded by Ardee councillor Dolores Minogue. Councillor Doyle has been on Louth County Council since July 2011.

The Regional Health Fora make representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health and personal social services in their area.