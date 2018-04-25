The Voice UK auditions are coming to Newry

Are you looking for your big break? Reckon you have a burgeoning music career in you? Well, you might be interested to near The Voice UK are holding auditions for the next season of the hit show just a stones through up the road.

The popular ITV show are holding auditions in the Bridge Bar in Newry as part of their Open Mic Nights. The auditions will take place on Wednesday May 23rd at 8pm.

The competition is open to solo singers, duos and trio acts - however bands of four or more are not permitted to enter.

Entrants have to be over 16 on or before October 1st 2018 to qualify. Those taking part are also advised they must perform with a backing track or musical instrument.

To book your slot, call the Bridge Bar in Newry on 028 3026 1777.

The Voice UK has recently completed it's seventh season since beginning in 2012. The first five series were broadcast on BBC before the show moved to rival ITV in 2016.

The show is hosted by Emma Willis, with the current judging panel consisting of Olly Murs, Tom Hones, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson.

The Voice of Ireland, broadcast on RTE, ran for five seasons between 2012 and 2016.