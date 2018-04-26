Accused of possessing weapon in Dundalk church

A bench warrant was issued at Dundalk District Court last week for the arrest of a man accused of possessing an offensive weapon at the Holy Family Church, Muirhevnamor.

Gareth Ward (36) of Oldbridge, Toberona was summonsed for an alleged offence on the 12th of October 2015 but failed to appear to meet the case.

The Defence solicitor told the court on Wednesday that they had been unable to contact her client, but added that he has been engaging with the Probation report and an up-to-date report was available.