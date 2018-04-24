Louth GAA Club raffling off €280,000 house to raise funds for community centre

A Louth GAA club is giving away a state-of-the-art four bedroom house in a bid to raise funds for a new community centre.

St Fechin’s GFC in Termonfeckin, Co Louth, launched the ‘Win a Feckin House’ fundraiser last Friday selling tickets to enter the house draw at €100 a pop.

And they've already sold 500 tickets so far.

Whilst the tickets for the raffle are pricey, many people have entered to be in with a chance to win the house which comes complete with a landscaped garden, rear patio and solar panels.

The winner for the competition will be announced on Sunday, December 30th 2018 in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda.

The semi-detached house, which is located in Castle Park in Termonfeckin in a new development by Meegan Builders (Castleblaney) Ltd., is worth €280,000.

See www.winafeckinhouse.com for more details.