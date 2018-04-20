Garda Tony Golden death inquest to begin on Monday

The inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden will begin on Monday at Dundalk courthouse.

Garda Golden, a father of three, was shot dead by Adrian Crevan Mackin in October 2015. He lost his life when intervening in a domestic violence incident in between Crevan Mackin and his partner Siobhan Phillips. She was shot in the head in the incident before Mackin turned the gun on himself.

Garda Golden was posthumously awarded the gold Scott medal late last year, the highest bravery honour a Garda officer can received.

Reports on Thursday suggested the legal team representing Ms Phillips were seeking an adjournment to the inquest into Garda Golden's death - with the understanding that the inquest into Crevan Mackin's death was due to be held on the same day. That inquest is now set to take place next month.

A Garda report into the death of Garda Golden was published late last month. A separate GSOC inquiry into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.

The Garda report published on March 28th stated that reports of domestic violence made by Ms Phillips were inaccurately recorded into the Pulse system. However, the report read, 'it does not appear that the classification of the incidents was a causative factor in these tragic events on the night of the shootings.'

In an RTE Investigates report broadcast on Primetime on RTE One on Thursday night, it was claimed that the gun used to shoot Garda Golden was the same model that Crevan Mackin had admitted to importing earlier in 2015. The weapon in question was a Glock 9mm pistol.