Council to consider Kilcurry whiskey warehouse application

Louth County Council are giving consideration to an application to build a new whiskey warehouse facility in Kilcurry - consisting of 13 maturation warehouses on a 111 acre site.

The Dundalk Democrat understands that the local authority is considering granting planning permission for a new whiskey warehouse facility in Kilcurry, Dundalk - despite plans contravening the Louth County Development Plan.

A notice will be published in Friday's (April 20th) edition of The Irish Times newspaper.

The development has been planned by John Teeling's Great Northern Distillery Limited, with the planning application first being lodged with the council at the end of September 2017.

The application reads; '10 year permission for the development of a whiskey warehouse facility consisting of 13 no. maturation warehouses, ancillary buildings, structures and all ancillary site development works on a site within an area of 45 hectares (111 acres). The proposed development also provides for the creation of a site for community use with access via an upgraded existing entrance from Church Road.'

It materially contravenes two aspects of the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021. The first is in relation to 'large scale industrial and commercial developments not being 'considered appropriate' for a greenbelt area around Dundalk.

The second is encouraging residential development that is commensurate with the availability of public services and facilities locally.

Louth County Council are seeking submissions or observations as regards to the application, with the closing date Thursday May 17th at 4.30pm.

42 submissions have already been made in objection to the major development, including from the Kilcurry Concerned Residents Committee and Parents Committee Schoil Phadraig Naofa.