Dundalk punk favourite Jinx Lennon wants to ‘entice the smoking section’ at album launch

Dundalk’s favourite punk poet, Jinx Lennon, will be dropping his new album ‘Grow a Pair’ on Friday, 27th April.

On the night, which will take place in The Spirit Store, Jinx will also have a few special guests.

For a mere €12 you can catch the Dundalk singer, who toured with John Cooper Clarke back in 2010, with his pals Acoustic Dan and Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies performing live.

As for what you can expect on the night, we’ll leave that description to the man himself: “Jinx Lennon, punk poet aka guitar and magic wand wielder extraordinaire, brings you the album launch for Grow a Pair!

“Introducing you all to the border cosmic schizo folk sound.

“When a bit of struggle happens, it cuts through the crap, and all you're left with is a couple of guitars, a bass drum, and some delay-immersed caveman grunts to entice the smoking section.”

This will be Jinx Lennon’s ninth album. The Dundalk man has released one single from the forthcoming ‘Grow a Pair’ album called ‘300 Pianos’.

Tickets are available from The Spirit Store’s bar and website www.spiritstore.ie and McAteers The Food House.