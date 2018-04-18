Bliss for Ardee's new Tea Rooms as RTE plan a visit

It was one of the most eagerly awaited new businesses to arrive in Ardee in years. Originally slated to open in late summer 2016, Bliss Tea Rooms eventually opened it's doors at the end of January this year.

Run by husband and wife duo Mark and Martina Coscoran with their children Lauren and Mark, the traditional tea rooms have proved an extremely popular addition to the food scene in the town.

Formerly May Muckian's sweet shop, the tea rooms location will be fondly remembered by locals of a certain vintage.With the shop front under a Louth County Council conservation order, only certain work could be carried out - causing some delays. But owner Martina believes it was all worth it.

"It took three years for the construction," Martina told us. "It's a listed building. We got the keys on April 29th, 2015. "It posed lots of different challenges. We were guided through that by Angela Dullaghan from Louth County Council who helped in any way she could."

Among the many visitors to be completely taken with the quaint and attractive surroundings was RTE Nationwide presenter Anne Cassin. So impressed was the veteran broadcaster with her visit to Bliss Tea Rooms, the new business is set to receive a primetime boost on national television.

Last month, Cassin took to Twitter to tell her followers of the "gorgeous" cafe she stopped off in as she passed through the town. It didn't take long for the presenter to confirm she'd be back soon - this time with a camera crew.

“She came in by accident initially," Martina tells us "She was looking for a cup of coffee and we happened to be open. She was blown away by the place. She heard about the history of the place and she fell in love. She said she’d definitely be coming back."

Producers hope to visit Bliss Tea Rooms before the end of May, with a broadcast date likely to be some time in June - a huge boost to upcoming summer trade for the fledgling business.

Bliss' upcoming appearance on Nationwide won't be the first time Ardee has appeared on the long running RTE magazine show. Last year, Mary Kennedy and crew were in town for a weekend of filming during the national AOIFA (Association of Irish Floral Artists) Festival.

Martina and family are thoroughly looking forward to their visit, and see that and all the positive feedback from customers as justification for their vision and hard work. "Everyone just loves it," she says.

"Every room was brought back to the way it was originally. Everything is home made here. I do all the baking personally. People are raving about having a place to go. We’re fully wheelchair accessible too.

"It's a lifelong dream to own this beautiful Victorian house and have people come in and enjoy it for what it is."