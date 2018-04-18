'Bad fuel spill' reported on Carlingford to Dundalk road

Local Sein Fein councillor Antoin Watters has warned that there is a 'bad fuel spill' on the R173 Carlingford to Dundalk road this afternoon.

"Have got reports of a bad fuel spill on the R173 from Carlingford to Dundalk the old back road via Murphy’s Garage," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have spoken to the Council and they are going to investigate now."

