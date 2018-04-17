Bella's 'iPad Gremlin' earns third place category place in Texaco Art comp

Bella Reynolds from Scoil Dairbhre in Darver has earned a top three finish in her age category in the Texaco Children's Art competition.

Bella, aged six, was the only local entrant to earn a top three finish in any category in the popular national competition.

Her picture, iPad Gremlin, above wowed the judges meaning she finished third in the Six Years and Under category in the competition. Callum Leonard from Gorey won the category with his 'Boy on Skateboard' art piece.

Among the winners of a Special Merit Award was Cara Phileam from St Vincent's Secondary School. Her entry 'An Seanchai Beag' was commended in the 14-15 Year Old category.

Aoibheann Routledge from Scoil Naomh Eanna in Carrickmacross earned a Special Merit Prize and €100 for her 'Flower Power' entry in the 'Special Needs - Young Adults and Children' category.

The overall winner of this year's Texaco's Children's Art competition was Hetty Lawlor. Some 446 students from Louth were amongst those from all parts of Ireland who took part in the competition – the 64th year of the event.