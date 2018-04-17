North Louth project receives major windfall from International Fund for Ireland

The International Fund for Ireland today confirmed €184,515 of financial support to the Omeath District Development Association through the Personal Youth Development Programme for a two-year project based in the Cooley Peninsula.

The initiative aims to support the local community to address the legacy of sectarianism in the area and improve awareness of diversity issues among young people, women and other participant groups.

Through their involvement in the project, the local community will build confidence to engage in civic issues and be a voice for change and positive development in the area.

Commenting on the announcement Dr Adrian Johnston, Chairman of the International Fund for Ireland, said:

“We are pleased to be awarding assistance to 16 groups that are stepping up to address difficult problems that can divide and isolate people. The risks that projects are taking, with our support, are paying dividends at a challenging time for communities.

"Our work over the decades has been conducted in parallel with the political process and the current context has only served to strengthen our resolve to support people to remain engaged in peacebuilding activities and resist polarisation.

“Our steady and careful approach has enabled communities to move forward and secure significant progress on a number of complex issues. Investments made through our current strategy are achieving a great deal, but much more remains to be done. Communities need to see urgent and proactive delivery on commitments made in the Fresh Start Agreement and the Tackling Paramilitarism agenda," he continued.

