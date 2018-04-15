Strong demand for 3 Dundalk properties at BidX1 auction

Three Dundalk properties were sold during the week, for prices well above their reserve, at the recent Bid X1 online auction.

The online auction, which opened last Friday morning, saw strong demand for the three Dundalk properties, with the sale of the last of the three being closed by 13.06 on Friday afternoon.

The first Dundalk property to sell on Friday was a first floor, three-bed apartment in Cois Croinn, Saltown, Dundalk.

The reserve of this property was set at €60,000 when the auction opened at 8.16 am on Friday. By the time the last bid was placed at 10.28 am, the property had sold for €105,000.

A two-bed ground floor apartment at the same address in Saltown, also sold on Friday for a price well in excess of its reserve price.

The property which had a reserve price of €55,000 when it opened at 8.29 am on Friday, was sold by 12.27 pm for €99,000, with 40 bids offered for the property.

The final property to sell in Dundalk at the Bid X1 auction was a portfolio of 2 two-bed and 1 three-bed terraced houses on the Avenue Road.

Bids for 1,2 and 3 Inniscrone Mews, opened at 12.51 on Friday afternoon with a reserve price of €225,000. By 13.06 on Friday, the lot had sold for €325,000, with 78 bids placed on the property.

Five properties in Louth in total were auctioned at the BidX1 online auction on Friday, with the other two lots in Drogheda, one of which was sold but the other remained unsold.