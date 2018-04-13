Newstalk's 'Winning Back The High Street' heads for Dundalk

Newstalk FM are broadcasting live from Dundalk town centre tomorrow (Saturday, April 14th) as Bobby Kerr's Down to Business programme goes on tour.

As part of the show's 'Winning Back the High Street' roadshow series, the businessman will be be broadcasting from the Imperial Hotel on Park Street.

Bobby will be talking to local businesses about some of the town’s challenges as well as opportunities that might come from Brexit. He’ll be getting a sense of the business vibe in the County of Louth and heading out to Carlingford too.

Among the guests on the show, which airs on 106-108fm and online between 10am and 12pm, are Neil Waters of Classified Records, Paddy Malone from Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Matthews Coach Hire's Paddy Matthews and Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny.

Our own editor David Lynch will also be appearing to talk about life in the town and our impending relaunch next week.

The show will also include live music from some of Louth's very best, so it will be well worth tuning into.

This Tuesday, April 17th, the Dundalk Democrat hits newsstands across Louth with a brand new look - refreshed and redesigned as a newspaper for a modern Dundalk. Keep an eye out for the brand new Dundalk Democrat - Dundalk and Proud 24/7.