Teen warned over possessing C-S gas on Dundalk street

Gardai recovered a pen knife and a small canister of C-S gas when they stopped and searched a teenager on one of the town’s main streets, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

The Defence solicitor for Tadas Klementavicius of Nicholas Street, Dundalk told Judge John Coughlan his client was carrying the items to protect himself.

Insp. Martin Beggy told the court on Wednesday that Gardai were on patrol when they came across the accused on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk on April 5th last year.

They recovered a yellow pen knife with a two inch blade in an open position and a small black canister of pepper spray.

The Defence solicitor said his client – who is originally from Lithuania and works in an air conditioning factory in Drogheda - had instructed him that the gas was for self-defence only.

Judge John Coughlan imposed a two month sentence for possessing the C-S gas, but suspended it on the accused entering into a bond to be of good behaviour for two months and he marked the knife possession charge taken into account.

However he warned the accused “You come before me again I’ll put you in Mountjoy for a long time.”