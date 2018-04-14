'Rampant' illegal dumping in Louth a 'major nuisance'

Instances of dumping in Dundalk and the greater North Louth area have been described as “rampant.”

Sinn Féin councillor Antoin Watters made the comment last week, whilst thanking council staff for their work in responding to reports of illegal dumping – big or small.

“In relation to illegal dumping, I want to thank the council staff,” he said. “It’s rampant at the minute.”

His party colleague and General Election candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú added, “We’re inundated with various dumping scenarios. Some of them are fairly serious. I accept it’s a major nuisance.”

Last month, the council dealt with dumping instances including household rubbish, IBCs, large quantities of tyres and also asbestos containing material.

On Thursday last, the council litter warden attended the scene at Lappin's Gate in Ardee where 20 mattresses were dumped at the scene on the Ardee N33 Link Road.

Two gates were also stolen during the incident which was discovered by a local walker on Wednesday afternoon (April 3rd).