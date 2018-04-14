Lack of cycle lane plans are 'frustrating' says Herr

In a statement released to the Dundalk Democrat in the wake of the passing of the Part 8 for the €4 million redevelopment of Clanbrassil Street and St Nicholas Quarter, Ollan Herr of Dundalk Cycling Alliance reacted to the news that cycle lanes will not be included in the plans.

“It can’t be said often enough; climate change is real and we must therefore reduce greenhouse gas emissions from urban traffic,” Herr said.

“We all know that so many short car journeys in Dundalk can be done instead on a bike, if only it was safe to do so; if only we had more European style traffic separated cycleways.

“It is frustrating that our society is not listening to the warnings of climate scientists who want us to “urgently prevent” the carbon emissions that are the cause of these fierce and increasingly frequent storms and floods.

“Likewise we are thoughtless by not addressing the growing problems of ill-health as a result of our lethargic lifestyle,” the statement continued.

“We were therefore completely amazed and very pleased that during the meeting the Chief Executive then volunteered to have her engineers begin plans for a cycle way to continue from McEntee Avenue - past St Malachy’s / Friary National schools and into the Long Walk.

“We think this was very generous of her to make this commitment. We are also very enthusiastic about her commitment to connect the railway station to the town centre.

"We look forward to supporting the Executive in the development in these new cycle way routes.”