Dundalk Topaz stations to rebrand as Circle K

A total of eight Topaz service stations in Louth are to rebrand as Circle K, it was annouced today - including Dundalk outlets Oriel Service Station and Flanagan's Service Station on the Dublin Road.

Circle K Ireland officially launched in Ireland today(Friday, April 13th), revealing all 420 service stations around the country will be rebranded. The 'Topaz' and 'Re.Store' brands are being replaced, with all outlets getting a new look in a major rollout that will take place over the next 18 to 24 months.

The global fuel and convenience retail giant is set to invest €55million over the next two years with €20million being invested in the physical rebrand of all Circle K sites and fuel vehicles, as well as in-store renovations.

A further €35 million will be spent on the development of four new major Circle K sites. The locations of these sites have yet to be revealed.

In 2016, Topaz was purchased by Canadian convenience store group Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT), one of the world’s leading convenience retailers. Circle K is the global fuel and convenience brand of ACT.

The eight Topaz outlets in Louth that are set to be rebranded are: