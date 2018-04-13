Sadness as well-known Carlingford cafe to close its doors

There was an outpouring of sadness at the news in recent days that Dan's Stonewell Cafe in Carlingford is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The well-known cafe on The Square in the village was a regular haunt for those passing through and was popular with everyone from cyclists to tourists.

Owner Dan McKevitt took to the cafe's Facebook page yesterday with a touching tribute piece to those that had made the endeavour possible over the years.

"I'm not a great man for public pronouncements but seeing as the news has well and truly broken I think I'll have to break from cover and make one", Dan began.

"In the lottery that is life I've been lucky enough to have what I would consider to be a jackpot ticket from day one. I was born in my biased opinion in the most beautiful part of the world in an incredible community. Anyone who knows my family knows I'm a jackpot winner there too I could not have wished for more love and support in everything I've ever done.

"What I want to cover is the other part of that lottery ticket and that's the cafe.

"From day one when Elizabeth Larkin (rip) came through the door (20 minutes early but she would not take no for an answer) to become The Stonewall Cafes first customer. I have been overwhelmed by the loyalty and support given to us by the people of Carlingford, Cooley and further afield.

"A lot of people I saw on that first day are still regulars to this day. We have seen people meet their future husband/ wife in the cafe. We saw children grow up before our eyes into young adults. We Loved serving the dirty mountain bikers the clean road bikers the Thursday walkers (clean or dirty) and the Sunday regulars. I want to thank each and every one of you for the incredible support.

"Although it says Dans over the door the real talent lies elsewhere inside those doors. Anyone who has ever worked in this business knows just how hard this work can be. I have been blessed with incredible work colleagues thank you seems inadequate for the hard working dedicated people I have had the pleasure to work with over the last 10 years but I do thank you very much for all your hard work and loyalty.

"Behind the scenes nobody ever sees her really and some people wonder have I just made her up. My wife Angie the real boss who sacrifices most of her free time to doing the important things like paying us, paying the government and paying our suppliers and the rest of the endless paperwork. Then of course there is Elizabeth Ann who washes every tea towel amongst a host of other jobs and is always on call for whenever it's busy. To Georgina who repaid a thousand times over any small encouragement she received from my father when she started out. Thank you.

"There would have been no Stonewall cafe without the late Micheal Thornton and I want to thank his wife Eileen for the opportunity to do what we did in Mrs Brennan's ice cream shop for the last ten years. Thank you Mrs Thornton.

"Like I said at the start I won the lotto when I was born here. The love and support I have received over the last number of days has been overwhelming and do I mean overwhelming. Eoin Dunne kindly presented me a framed picture containing the immortal words of Dr Seuss and it seems an apt way to finish off.

"'Don't cry because it's over smile because it happened'"

Many people took to Facebook to offer up their support and memories from over the years.

"I'll miss having my cappuccino outside on sunny afternoons in beautiful Carlingford just watching the world go by and every once and a while a member of staff would sprint out the door to find the customer who left their phone or shopping behind them", posted one person.

"Always a friendly atmosphere, stepping into the Cafe felt like you could leave your troubles at the door. Wishing yourself, Angie and all the Staff all the very best for the future."