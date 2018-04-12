Lack of options for homeless in Ardee raised

Independent councillor Jim Tenanty has heaped praise on the staff of Louth County Council’s housing department – but says Ardee has inadequate options to accommodate homeless presentations in Mid-Louth.

The councillor was speaking at last Thursday’s Ardee Municipal District meeting when he spoke in effusive terms about local authority staff who dealt with a local woman who, along with her two children, presented as homeless.

“The staff at Louth County Council could be no more helpful,” he said. “They’d nearly take them into their own houses if they could.”

However, Tenanty raised the issue of the lack of accommodation options in comparison to towns like Dundalk and Drogheda.

“Ardee is like the inns in Bethlehem – they’re getting refused at every door,” he added.

In response, housing chief Joe McGuinness said, “Every homeless presentation is very difficult. We don’t generally have many presentations in Mid-Louth.”

“Locals in Ardee who need housing, should get it,” Dolores Minogue said. “Ardee is growing in population and this issue will only get more severe. It is not fair putting them out of the jurisdiction where all of their needs are.”