Civil Registration office closure branded "unacceptable" by Breathnach

Declan Breathnach TD has added his voice to the reaction to news that the Civil Registration Service office in Dundalk has closed, temporarily for now, leading to fears for it's long term future.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy has branded the closure "unacceptable" with anyone wanting to register a birth, death or marriage now having to travel to Drogheda to use the service.

"Dundalk is a highly populated town and a convenient location to serve all of North Louth, including Carlingford and Omeath. It is unacceptable for people from the north of the county to have to travel over 60km to Drogheda to avail of what is a vital and necessary service," Breathnach said.

"The office was closed on Monday of this week without any prior notice. The HSE are saying that the closure is temporary, however, when I contacted the Civil Registration Service in Drogheda this morning, staff could not say when the Dundalk Office will re-open, and I was told that they don’t know themselves.

"For new parents wishing to register the birth of their child, and also for grieving families wishing to obtain a death certificate, it is unacceptable and extremely inconvenient for them to have to travel to the Haymarket Health Centre in Drogheda, where the service has relocated to."

On Wednesday, Sinn Fein councillor Anne Campbell revealed that the office had closed and she had made a representation to the HSE regarding it's future.

The Civil Registration Service office is located at the Community Care Centre on the Louth County Hospital campus.

