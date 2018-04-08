Edwardian landmark house in Dundalk goes on the market

An Edwardian three-storey house on the Carrick road, Dundalk that was built in 1901, has just gone on the market and is sure to attract a lot of interest.

The nine-bedroom house, just moments from Dundalk train station and just across the road from Oriel Park, is currently operating as a guest house.

According to the vendor’s details on daft.ie, the property is being sold directly by the owners as opposed to going through an auctioneer. The vendors say the property is a freehold, without charge and they look forward "to deal with any potential buyers."

The house is heated by gas fired central heating and is wired for cable television.

The guide price for this property according to daft.ie is €1,100,000. For more details on this property, including the vendor's contact details go here.