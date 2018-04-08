Dundalk Red Cross launch practical First Aid course

Dundalk Red Cross are launching a six-week Practical First Aid course for members of the public. Starting on Monday 16 April, the course costs €65. The programme is delivered by highly trained members and Dundalk Red Cross see it as the perfect opportunity to learn essential skills that could save lives.

The aim of the course is to teach the public basic first aid, to allow them to use these skills in everyday situations and emergencies. The Red Cross are very excited about this course and hopes the public will find useful. The course takes place every Monday night from 8 pm to 10 pm in the Red Cross Hall, Jocelyn Street.

Dundalk Red Cross is part of a global humanitarian organisation whose members work both nationally and internationally.

The Red Cross trains its members up to all levels, including practitioner level as EMT’s. They also provide first aid cover to community events and members of the public when needed. This includes GAA, large music festivals and Motorcross.

For more information about the event or to sign up contact Tom on 087-9060310.

Dundalk Red Cross welcomes new members and encourage everyone to join regardless of their level of experience.

For information on membership call 087-9057616 or call down to the Red Cross Hall on Jocelyn Street.

Senior training for those aged 16 plus takes place every Tuesday night from 8 pm till 10 pm. Youth training aged 10-16 takes place on Friday nights from 7 pm till 9 pm.