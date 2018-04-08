Help to Buy Scheme 2017 figures for Louth revealed

According to figures released by Revenue, the average value of approved claims for the Help to Buy Scheme in Louth in 2017, was €11,848.

The Help To Buy (HTB) incentive, is designed to assist first-time buyers with the deposit required to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment to live in as their home.

The incentive provides for a refund of Income Tax and DIRT paid over the previous four tax years, limited to a maximum of 5% of purchase value up to a value of €400,000.

The HTB refund is capped at €20,000. This incentive is available for the period from 19 July 2016 to 31 December 2019.

135 claims in total were made in Louth in 2017 – in total 5,392 claims were made across the State last year. The highest number of claims was in Dublin, with 2052 claims made in total.

In Monaghan, by the end of 2017, 35 HTP claims had been made. The average value of approved claims for the scheme in Monaghan, was €10,424.