WIN: Tickets to Day 1 of the thrilling Punchestown racing festival

Following Cheltenham each year, excitement builds for the annual five-day racing spectacular that is the Punchestown Festival. Racegoers from far and wide, as well the finest horses from both sides of the Irish Sea, will descend on the famous track, and you could be joining them.

Absorb the thrill of having a winner, the roar of the crowd, the heart-pumping action on the track, and the unrivalled craic off it with our competition to win a pair of tickets to the opening day of this year's festival, April 24.

We're giving Dundalk Democrat readers the chance to snap up a pair of tickets to the 2018 Punchestown Festival by answering this simple question.

Which county in Ireland is Punchestown located?

To enter this competition and be in with a chance of winning this prize, simply send the answer to competitions@iconicnews.ie with Dundalk Democrat/Punchestown clearly marked in the subject box.

The closing date for this competition is April 15 at 5pm, and shortly after that, we will announce our lucky winner.

So, whether you're going for the racing or the social scene, saddle up and take in Punchestown 2018. Join the conversation about this fantastic festival online using the hashtags #PTown18 and #GoToTown.

More information can be found on www.punchestown.com.