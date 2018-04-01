Farm machinery valued at €80,000 stolen in Louth

A John Deere 6920s tractor, a Fiat Hitachi EX135 digger and a Chieftan low-loader were all stolen in a break-in at a farm in the Dundalk/Ardee area, Agriland.ie has reported.

The farm machinery worth an estimated €80,000 was stolen in a break-in at a farmyard in the Dundalk/Ardee area in the early hours of last Wednesday night / Thursday morning.

The alarm was raised at 7.30 am on Thursday morning, by the tillage farmer.

Talking to Agriland.ie, the farmer said “We have electric gates; but, it didn’t stop them. They busted the two motors on the gate and got out onto the main road. We have no information of any sighting since."

The number plate of the stolen John Deere tractor is 03-LH-517.

The owner of the machinery is appealing to anyone with information or details of a sighting of the machinery to contact Ardee Garda Station on: 041-6871130.