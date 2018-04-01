Louth musicians to rock n roll in gaol with Eurovision legend

There is just one week to go until The Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol welcomes one of Ireland’s most respected Eurovision winners, Charlie McGettigan, to its stage on Saturday 7th April 2018.

Charlie joined forces with Paul Harrington to win the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland with Brendan Graham’s great song “Rock n Roll Kids.

It was the first winning song ever to be performed without orchestral accompaniment, as McGettigan's guitar and Harrington's piano were the only instruments needed. It was also the first time in the contest when a song scored over 200 points.

He started his musical career in the 1960s and down the years has toured and recorded with artists such as Maura O’Connell and Eleanor Shanley.

His songs have been recorded by De Danann, Mary and Frances Black, Ray Lynam, Daniel O’Donnell, Sandy Kelly, Hal Ketchum and many more.

Support on the night comes from Louth musicians Ciara Callaghan & Breifne Holohan.

Ciara is best known for her vocals with Drogheda band Fuzz Gigolo, a 5 piece LO-FI Rock ‘n’ Roll band that have graced the stages of numerous festivals and venues throughout the North East and Dublin including recently supporting The Pale in Dundalk.

Breifne as both a composer and musician has won a number of awards including the Bill Whelan International Music Bursary for Young Composers and is a member of the Irish Composers’ Collective and the Collaborative Artists Company.

Ciara and Breifne make a very welcome return to the Oriel Centre stage and expect to hear their own bluesy twist to modern day crowd pleasing classics at this intimate gig.

Tickets for this gig are €20 and advance booking is advised. For further information, contact the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on 042 9328887 or go to www.orielcentre.ie.