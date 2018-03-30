Dundalk locals urged to give blood next month

Locals will be given the opportunity to give blood when the Irish Blood Transfusion Service's clinic return to the town next month.

Clinics are set to take place at the Crowne Plaza hotel and at the Clan na Gael club rooms on the Ecco Road.

Blood donations will be taken at the Crowne Plaza on Tuesday (April 17th) and Wednesday (April 18th) between 4.30pm and 8pm.

The clinic at Clan na Gael GFC will run on both Thursday (April 19th) and Sunday (April 22nd). It is open from 4.30pm and 8pm on Thursday and between 11.30am and 3pm on the Sunday.

IBTS recommend that donors eat something and have plenty of cold drinks ahead of their visit.

Donors should allow themselves about an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from the registration to refreshments.

At the start of the month, blood transfusion clinics had to be cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions - meaning supply levels reached critical levels - urging the IBTS to encourage a much needed increase in donations. It is hoped Dundalk locals - previously very generous in this regard - will turn out in big numbers again.