Muirhevnamor residents face further water supply woe

Residents in Muirhevna Mor who have been without water since Tuesday will now have to wait until Friday morning for full supply, according to Irish Water.

Engineers have been on site repairing a burst water main in the area, with a traffic management system in place, but Irish Water revealed shortly after 5pm on Thursday that full supply would not return to all customers until 8am on Friday.

That is despite saying that the company initially said all customers should see water return by Tuesday evening.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU019842.