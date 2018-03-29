Inglot Dundalk's Chloe is made-up with award win

Chloe Creighton, from Inglot Dundalk, was one of the big winners at the first annual Inglot Awards show held at Dublin's Radisson Blu recently.

The Monaghan native won the prize for Inglot Product Specialist of the Year, one of 11 gongs handed out on the night.

The night was hosted by Inglot Director and well known social media figure Jane Swarbrigg who turned heads in a stunning red Starla Boutique gown. Among the guest presenters on the night were past Inglot Make-up Artist’s Blathnaid Murphy and Keilidh Cashell and industry leaders Michelle Regazzoli and Lucy Fitz.

Over 50,000 nominations were made and 80,000 final votes cast in the competition. Niamh Cleary, who earlier in the night won Inglot Pro Team Member of the Year, won the overall prize - the chance to design their own Inglot palette and have a dress named after them from sponsor, Starla Boutique.

Inglot is one of Ireland’s fastest growing make-up brands. The first Inglot store launched in Dublin in July 2009 by Jane Swarbrigg, her mother Geraldine Swarbrigg and Brother Peter Swarbrigg. Inglot now has 17 locations Nationwide and in the UK with a team of 300 strong qualified and skilled make-up artists at the helm.

Chloe is a very popular member of the Inglot team in the Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk, regularly hosting masterclass sessions. Chloe's Facebook and Instagram have well over 6,000 followers in total.