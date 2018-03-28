Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 28 March 2018

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bolton of Newtownbalregan, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated and tender care of the nurses and staff of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Patsy, Martin, Aidan, Kevin, Gene, Breda, Bernadette and Catriona. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son, Kevin, 9 Park Villas, Dundalk, from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Holy Thursday at 2.15pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Stem Cell Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Family home at Newtownbalregan Private please

The death has occurred of Maura (Maureen) Callan (née McCabe) of Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the exceptional care of the wonderful staff at Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James and cherished mother of Jim, Sean, Mary, Daire, Joe, Patricia and Brenda. Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk, on Thursday afternoon between 3pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am walking to Saint Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Thereafter to Saint Patrick’s Cemetery for burial.

May She Rest In Peace.

