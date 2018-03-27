Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 27 March 2018

The death has occurred of Patricia Gray (née Kindlon) of Griffith Court and formerly of Marian Park, Dundalk

Predeceased by her parents Danny and Margaret late of Marian Park, brothers Frankie and Thomas. Patricia will be sadly missed by her sons Martin and James and their father Jim, sister Alice Donegan, brothers Martin, Alex, John, Danny and Jimmy, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Tuesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm, Funeral prayers on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in Funeral Home, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace