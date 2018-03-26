Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 25 March 2018

The death has occurred of Nora O'Hare (née Curtin) of Doylesfort Grove, Dundalk and Cork

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Nora beloved wife of the late John will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister Angela, brother Val (Beaumont Drive, Cork), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge Oratory, Ardee, on Monday from 7pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:50am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace