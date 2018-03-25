Workshop Wednesday wows students at Dundalk IT

Workshop Wednesday recently took place on the DkIT campus where second-level students from local schools took part in a series of workshops in the Computing and Creative Arts domains.

Organised by the School of Informatics and Creative Arts, three separate workshops introduced an enthusiastic bunch of approximately 50 students into the worlds of Animation, Web Development, and Film.

The one-hour long workshops were conducted by DkIT staff including Michael Connolly, Peter Morris, Janina Althoefer, Sarah McCann, Dr Kelly McErlean, and Dr Ronan Lynch, and covered a range of topics including animating a 3D model, the development and styling of a webpage, and an exercise on storytelling for film.

The students, from Beaufort College (Navan), De La Salle (Dundalk), St Louis (Dundalk), and St Marys (Dundalk) engaged thoroughly with their new surroundings and enjoyed their afternoon immensely.

Beaufort College librarian, Ms Eileen McDermott added, “we offer our sincere thanks to DkIT for giving our students such a great opportunity to experience a diverse range of taster sessions within the college.

"Each session was really well organised and sensitively and appropriately pitched for where our students are at.

"They had the chance to experience the intricacies of animation, the logic of web development and tested their team work skills to pitch original story ideas. Students were universally positive about the day and would come back”.

Ms Bronagh Meehan (Guidance Counsellor in the De La Salle) also expressed their “gratitude to the Institute for opening the students’ minds to the progamme opportunities on offer in DkIT through the interactive and engaging workshops”.

Further workshops are planned in the coming months with a mix of Animation, Web Development, and Film, and other workshops in the pipeline.

For additional information on the workshops, including summer camps, please contact: Philip Scanlon (philip.scanlon@dkit.ie) or visit here