Louth TD joins IFA calls for strong CAP budget

Louth Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, joined the IFA in its call last week for an increase in the EU Budget to fund a stronger CAP post-2020.

Deputy Breathnach says he is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to fight for a strong CAP budget for Ireland and to implement measures outlined by the Irish Farmers’ Association.



“I met with Joe Healy, President of the Irish Farmers’ Association and Gerard Melia, Chairman of Louth IFA this week when they outlined their concerns to me regarding CAP”, the Deputy said.



He continued, “CAP injects €1.75bn into the Irish economy, underpinning 300,000 jobs in rural communities and is responsible for food exports of €12.6bn.

“The total value of CAP to Louth under various headings is €22.12m.”



“Gerard Melia and members of Louth IFA outlined to me all the areas that can be improved on relating to rural development, young farmers, simplification of the requirements at farm level and direct payments, among others.

In a statement released during the week, IFA president Joe Healy said, an increased CAP Budget is essential to lift farm incomes and help close the gap with other sectors in society, reflecting the importance of Ireland’s largest indigenous sector.

He also said that increased CAP funding is also justified by the recovery and growth in the European economy, the need to take account of inflation and to reward farmers for meeting society’s concerns on the environment and climate change.

Deputy Breathnach stressed his support for the IFA in their call for an increase in the EU Budget.

“The IFA are seeking an increase in the EU Budget from 1% to 1.2% of Gross National Income to provide for an increased in the CAP budget", said Deputy Breathnach.



The Louth deputy concluded, “The IFA are fighting for strong farm investment across all sectors to drive efficiency and competitiveness, and I support them in this.”