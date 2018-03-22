Commuters to be hit by Easter weekend rail disruption

Engineering works are set to affect Irish Rail customers travelling to and from Dundalk Clarke Station over the Easter weekend, Irish Rail say.

The works are taking place on Saturday March 31st and Sunday April 1st.

All train services are operating between Belfast and Drogheda only, with bus transfers then taking passengers from Drogheda to Dublin Connolly.

In addition, there will be bus transfers in operation between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda on Monday April 2nd for the 07:35hrs service. Trains will then run from Drogheda to Belfast.

On the same days, train services are operating between Dundalk/Drogheda and Skerries only, with bus transfers available for passengers going from Skerries to Dublin and back again. Rush and Lusk Station will be closed on both days.

Northbound passengers are also affected by engineering works over the following two weekends. On Saturday 7th and Sunday April 8th - and on the 14th and 15th - Belfast services will operate to and from Portadown only, with bus transfers then operating to and from Newry to Belfast.