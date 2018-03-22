National Banana Day
Go Bananas! Dundalk's Fyffes supporting National Banana Day
It takes place on Wednesday April 18th.
Fyffes Emma Hunt-Duffy and Celine Nic Oireachtaigh of Temple Street Foundation pictured at the announcement of National Banana Day 2018, taking place on Wednesday, April 18th next.
Fyffes are getting behind the upcoming National Banana Day, all in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.
The Dundalk-based business is getting behind the day and inviting everyone in Dundalk and Louth to 'Go Bananas' on Wednesday April 18th.
National Banana Day is being promoted nationwde by the Ramparts' fruit importers with activities being held on the day being used to raise funds to purchase new multi-sensory equipment for Temple Street Children’s Hospital.
Anyone in Louth who would like to make a donation of €4 can do so by texting the word BANANA to 50300.Temple Street Children’s Hospital will receive a minimum of €3.25.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on