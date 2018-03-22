Go Bananas! Dundalk's Fyffes supporting National Banana Day

Fyffes are getting behind the upcoming National Banana Day, all in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

The Dundalk-based business is getting behind the day and inviting everyone in Dundalk and Louth to 'Go Bananas' on Wednesday April 18th.

National Banana Day is being promoted nationwde by the Ramparts' fruit importers with activities being held on the day being used to raise funds to purchase new multi-sensory equipment for Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Anyone in Louth who would like to make a donation of €4 can do so by texting the word BANANA to 50300.Temple Street Children’s Hospital will receive a minimum of €3.25.