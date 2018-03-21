Ó Murchú condemns criminal attack on Cuidigh Linn building

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has hit out at those responsible for an arson attack that occured in Muirhevnamor on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 10.20pm on Tuesday night when the Cuidigh Linn building in Muirhevnamor. A section of the roof of the building was badly damaged during the attack (below). No one was hurt.

Ó Murchú has branded the incident "a disgraceful attack."

"Cuidigh Linn is a group who provide necessary services to elderly people in Dundalk and the surrounding region," he said in a statement. "They rent this premises from Louth County Council in order to carry out this valuable service. This attack was disgraceful but it will not deter Andrea Connolly and her team who carried on today (Wednesday, March 21st) with their vital work for older people.

The councillor, who will replace Gerry Adams on the Sinn Féin at the next General Election, described what happened as “an attack on the entire community."

"Cuidigh Linn employs 10 local people. We could have been reporting a tragedy today or these 10 people could have been out of work. It is absolutely unacceptable and the community demand action against these criminal gangs operating in the area.

"We are calling on the Gardaí to take action before someone is seriously hurt or worse." The local representative also called for the speedy deployment of the promised Drugs and Organised Crime Unit and a strategy to deal with these criminal elements. He urged anyone with infomation about the incident to report it to Gardai.

Cuidigh Linn is a service provider for older people living in Dundalk area, delivering a wide range of supports to help older persons live safely and confidently in their own home. The service operates throughout Dundalk town.

The project is funded by the Department of Social Protection.

Outreach workers at Cuidigh Linn are qualified Health Care Assistants, allowing them to deliver a professional personal care service to their clients.