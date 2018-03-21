McCuskers to cease trading after over a century in business

McCuskers, a staple of Earl Street and Dundalk retail for well over a century, is to close it's doors for the last time next month.

The shop, which has been in the McCusker family since the very beginning, is to cease trading after proprietors Paddy and Barbara McCusker confirmed the move today. Barbara will retire from working in the shop while Paddy will concentrate solely on his work with Cusken Office Supplies.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Barbara - who has worked their for 35 years having initially started out working one day a week to help Paddy's ailing mother Kathleen, confirmed the closure.

The shop will remain open for another five weeks before shutting before the end of April.

The newsagents is known for it's range of Irish souvenirs and gifts. It was originally opened by Paddy's grandfather Peter McCusker and his wife.

While the facade of Earl Street, Park Street and the surrounds have changed over the years, McCuskers has not changed much at all. The architectural façade of the shop front is understood to be one of the last original arched facades in Europe.