Friary YC and Mad Youth Theatre win big at St Patrick's Day parade

Saturday's St Patrick's Day parade was a huge success - and not simply because the rain stayed away - with a variety of commercial and novelty floats brightening up the town's streets for all who came out to view the popular annual event.

The team from the Mad Youth Theatre won the Best Overall prize, ahead of excellent efforts from Ecological and Dundalk Sub Aqua

The Friary Youth Club (above) were winners of the Best Float category - receiving their award from Grand Marshall Zoe Conway - while the Best Interpretation of Theme gong went to Top Dance Group, the theme of this year's parade being 'Dream Big Dundalk'.

Bridge Street's Michael Lavelle Auctioneering won the Best Shop Front award.

Billy Doyle from parade sponsors Dundalk Credit Union was on hand to present all the winners with their prizes.