President congratulates "deserving" winner Martin Naughton

President Michael D Higgins has praised local businessman Martin Naughton after the Dundalk native was awarded a prestigious Oslo Business for Peace award today.

The Glen Dimplex founder is one of three recipients of the award, which he will receive at a ceremony in Oslo in mid-May. He has been recognised for his efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability.

“May I convey my congratulations to Martin Naughton, founder of Glen Dimplex, on being awarded the Business for Peace Award in recognition of his contribution to peace building through business initiatives," the President said in a statement.

"Martin Naughton’s role supporting business development across the island of Ireland, and his efforts to encourage the private sector to focus on its potential impact on peace building and environmental sustainability, are deserving of this global recognition.

"May I, along with Sabina, send my heartfelt congratulations to him, and to Ms. Lori Blaker and Mr. Edgar Montenegro, whose work has also been recognised today," he added.

Naughton is the first Irish Honouree of the Oslo Business for Peace Award. Previous honourees include American entrepreneur Elon Musk and Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson.

American Lori Blaker, President and CEO of TTi Global and Colombian Edgar Montenegro, Founder and CEO of Corpocampo are also set to receive the Oslo Business for Peace Award.